Six Amazing Health Benefits Of Giloy

New Delhi: Giloy is a herb that has been used in Indian medicine for ages. It is a powerhouse of antioxidants, which fight free radicals and thus reduces your risk of deadly diseases like cancer. Since the outbreak of COVID-19 people have started using this ayurvedic herb. This herb removes toxins from the body, purifies the blood, and fights bacteria. It is especially beneficial to reduce fever and ease the symptoms of life-threatening fevers like dengue, swine flu, and malaria.

Here are some health benefits you must know about

1.Boosts immunity

Giloy is a universal herb that helps boost immunity”. It is a powerhouse of antioxidants that fight free radicals, keep your cells healthy and get rid of diseases. Giloy helps remove toxins, purifies blood, fights bacteria that cause disease,s and also combats liver diseases and urinary tract infections.

2. Treats chronic fever

Giloy helps get rid of recurrent fevers. Since Giloy is anti-pyretic in nature, it can reduce the signs and symptoms of several life-threatening conditions like Dengue, Swine Flu, and Malaria as well.

3. Improves Digestion

To improve your digestion, you can consume half a gram of giloy powder with amla daily in the morning. You can also try giloy juice with buttermilk. People who are suffering from piles can also consume giloy this way to get some relief.

4. Treats Diabetes

Giloy acts as a hypoglycemic agent and helps treat diabetes (particularly Type 2 diabetes)”. Giloy juice helps reduce high levels of blood sugar and works wonders.

5. Treats Arthritis

Giloy contains anti-inflammatory and anti-arthritic properties that help treat arthritis and its several symptoms. For joint pain, the powder from giloy stem can be boiled with milk and consumed.

6. Improves Vision

In several parts of India, giloy plant is applied to the eyes as it helps boost vision clarity. All you need to do is boil Giloy powder in water, let it cool down, and apply it over the eyelids.