Six Airbags Compulsory In All Indian Cars Carrying Up To Eight Passengers

New Delhi: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that the government has approved a draft GSR notification to make a minimum of 6 airbags compulsory for vehicles carrying up to 8 passengers.

“In order to enhance the safety of the occupants in motor vehicles carrying upto 8 passengers, I have now approved a Draft GSR Notification to make a minimum of 6 Airbags compulsory. #RoadSafety #SadakSurakshaJeevanRaksha,” tweeted the Union minister.

He said ministry had already mandated the implementation of fitment of the driver airbag from July 1, 2019, and front co-passenger airbag from January 1, 2022.

He said four additional airbags be mandated in the M1 vehicle category to minimise the impact of “frontal and lateral collisions” to the occupants seated in both front and rear compartments.