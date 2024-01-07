Sitanshu Mohan Dwivedi Elected As Chairman Of Odisha State Bar Council

Bhubaneswar: Sitanshu Mohan Dwivedi, a well-known senior lawyer of the state, has been elected as the chairman of Odisha State Bar council.

Mr. Dwivedi has been elected by a huge margin over his nearest rival, Saura Chandra Mohapatra. The post of Chairman was vacant for almost 4 years. Finally, after the intervention of the High Court, the election process has been completed smoothly.

State Bar Councils takes various important decisions meant for lawyers. These include licensing to lawyers, their pension benefits, financial assistance after the death of lawyers and medical facilities for disabled lawyers. More steps will be taken in order to provide benefits to lawyers in the upcoming days, said the newly elected chairman Mr. Dwivedi.