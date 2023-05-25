Sital Sasthi: Jugal Darshan Today

Sambalpur: The divine marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, better known as Sital Sasthi festival, was solemnised in Sambalpur in the wee hours of Thursday.

Decorated with gold and silver ornaments, Lord Shiva’s idols were seated in the lavishly decorated palanquins. Then amidst sounds of traditional drums, folk dance and, of course, modern dance, the processions were taken out through the town before culminating at their respective bride’s residences.

At the brides’ residences, the brides’ parents and the invited guests welcomed Lord Shiva and took Him to the marriage altar. Later, the divine marriage of Lord Shiva and Parvati was solemnised as per the tradition.

Today is the ‘Jugal Darshan’ of the newly married couple. In fact, the homecoming of the couple is known as ‘Jugal Darshan’.