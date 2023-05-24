Sital Sasthi Jatra 2023 Today!

Bhubaneswar: Sital Sasthi is a sacred Hindu festival is being celebrated in Odisha. This week-long special festival highlights the marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

This year, the Sital Sasthi Jatra is going to be held on May 24.

As per the rituals, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are adopted by two families as their son and daughter. It is considered to be a great fortune as these families become parents of these divine couple. Their wedding ceremony ‘devadampati’ is conducted by following all traditional Hindu rituals of marriage.

The wedding takes place in Jyeshtha Shukla Panchami of the Hindu calendar, and after that, the deities return to their temple on ‘Sasthi’ which is accompanied by a huge procession known as Sital Sasthi Jatra. Like Sambalpur, in other districts of Odisha, the festival is celebrated with great joy and happiness.

As per mythological beliefs, Goddess Parvati performs rigorous ‘tapasya’ to get Lord Shiva as her husband. After being satisfied with her ‘tapasya’, Lord Shiva decided to marry Goddess Parvati on this particular day and hence, this day marks beginning of the monsoon season. As the festive is considered to be the bringer of monsoon, devotees celebrate it with much fervour.