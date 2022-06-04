Sital Sasthi Festival Of Lord Lingaraj To Be Held As Servitors Agree To Perform Rituals

Bhubaneswar: After the Khurda district administration assured to look into servitors’ demands, the latter have agreed to conduct the annual Sital Sasthi Jatra of Lord Lingaraj in Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, the Khuntia and Malia servitors of Lord Kapilanth have agreed to perform the rituals following the intervention of Bhubaneswar Sub-Collector Satyabrata Sahoo.

The nijogs have attributed the cause of their non-cooperation to the non-fulfilment of various demands related to land issues and the face-off between the servitors of Lord Lingaraj and Lord Kapilnath.

Earlier, there was uncertainty over the Sital Sasthi Jatra after the ‘Mangan’ ritual was cancelled yesterday due to non-cooperation between Brahman and Puja Panda nijogs.