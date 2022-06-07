Sital Sasthi concludes with colourful carnival

Sambalpur: Thousands of devotees descended on Sambalpur city streets to witness the carnival of Sital Sasthi Yatra.

Week-long Sital Sasthi Jatra came to an end after homecoming of divine couple – Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati.

The homecoming procession of the Yatra is the main attraction of the festival where artists from all over the country take part and perform their talents for the amusement of the public as well as the devotees who throng in lakhs from different areas including neighbouring Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

The home coming procession of the ‘Naba Dampati’ that started at midnight of Sunday ended on Monday evening with ‘Mandir Pravesh’. And it was a herculean task for the police and administration to control the crowd and maintain law and order since there was a huge rush after a two years gap.

Mukha dance, Aghori dance, tribal dance, black cobra dance, folk dance, record dance and many other events were the main attractions during the procession that people enjoyed for almost 18 hours from midnight to next day evening.

At the same time, devotees were also busy in having Darshan of the ‘Jugal Murty’ to have their blessings since it is believed that Darshan of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati as ‘Naba Dampati’ is highly auspicious and blissful.