Sita Ramam is here! Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna’s film gets love

Hyderabad: On its release day, ‘Sita Ramam’ has become a top trend on social media with fans showering their love on the lead stars Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur along with Rashmika Mandanna.

Dulquer and Mrunal have brought to the screens a love story from wartime. This is the time that the two actors are coming together for the film and yet they have managed to impress the audience.

Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the Telugu movie is set in the 60s, Dulquer plays the role of Lieutenant Ram, while Mrunal essays his love interest, and Rashmika plays the role named Afreen. The film, which is released in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, has left fans impressed and the film is already winning hearts.

Netizens have been hailing the film and Dulquer’s performance. Mrunal Thakur who is making her Telugu debut with the film is also getting rave reviews from fans who think she has given an applause-worthy performance in the period romantic drama, and her chemistry with Dulquer looks fresh on the screens.

Sita Ramam has been bankrolled by Aswini Dutt under his banner Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema. Helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the movie has been released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.