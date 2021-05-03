Sister Duo Turns Messiah For Needy In Cuttack

Cuttack: At a time when the country is reeling under the second wave of COVID-19, a sister duo has turned saviours to the helpless people in Cuttack city during shutdown period.

Reportedly, Chinky and Linky from Markatnagar, have been braving Covid fears, risking their health and volunteering to provide food to the needy during fresh shutdown this year.

The sister duo with the help of their family and friends reportedly distributed free food for the needy last year during last year lockdown .

The ongoing shutdown and stay at home advisory by the government in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic has hit the poor and daily wage labourers the most as they struggle to make ends meet.