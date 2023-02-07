Sisodia-Led Education Ministry Proposed To Scrap 244 School Principals Posts: Delhi LG

New Delhi: A few days after the AAP alleged the lieutenant governor was withholding appointment on school principal posts, the LG office today stated that Delhi’s Education Ministry under Manish Sisodia had proposed to scrap 244 posts of school principals and these were “deemed abolished” as they could not filled for five years.

Delhi’s Education Ministry under Manish Sisodia had proposed to scrap 244 posts of school principals and these were “deemed abolished” as they could not filled for five years, the lieutenant governor’s office said Tuesday, days after the AAP leader alleged the LG was withholding appointment on these posts.

LG VK Saxena’s also said contrary to the claims made by the deputy chief minister, he did not agree with the proposal, and instead advised the education department to get conducted a study on the abolition or creation of posts of principals.

It also rejected charges levelled against VK Saxena by Manish Sisodia, terming them “patently false, bereft of facts, wrong, deliberately misleading and in utter disregard of constitutional provisions and orders of the High Court of Delhi”.

Sisodia had told a press conference on Sunday that they had ensured the file for the appointment of 370 principals was sent to the LG office, but only 126 were approved and the LG was withholding appointments of 244 posts on “flimsy grounds”. He had also accuse the LG of taking over the services department unconstitutionally.

The LG office rejected these claims. “In fact, the Education Department, under Manish Sisodia, submitted a proposal for the revival of 126 posts and abolition of 244 posts of principal, for approval of Lt Governor,” it said.

According to a ministry of finance memo dated April 12, 2017, these posts were “deemed abolished” as the education department could not fill them for over five years, the LG office the said.