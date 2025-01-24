Jannik Sinner is now just one win away from successfully defending his Australian Open title after defeating American Ben Shelton in a heavy-hitting semi-final on Rod Laver Arena with a score of 7-6(2), 6-2, 6-2.

In a match featuring two of the strongest ball strikers on the Tour, it was the Italian who showcased superior control, accuracy, and resilience.

This victory marks Sinner’s 20th consecutive win at the tour level and earns him a spot in his third major final. The top-ranked Italian will face German second seed Alexander Zverev, who went through to Sunday’s final when Novak Djokovic retired injured from their last-four clash.

The world No. 1 in the PIF ATP Rankings saved two set points on Shelton’s serve during the first set. He effectively managed the American’s powerful shots in the second and third sets, defending well from the corners while applying pressure with his precise timing. The match lasted for two hours and 35 minutes.

At just 23 years old, Sinner is the youngest man to reach multiple Australian Open finals since Jim Courier in 1993. The top seed maintains a perfect record in major finals, having won the Australian Open in 2024 and the US Open in 2024. He now looks to keep that record intact in the final against Alexander Zverev, who advanced after Novak Djokovic was forced to retire from their semi-final due to injury.

Shelton reached his second major semi-final, having previously done so at the US Open in 2023. Following this performance, he has risen six spots to No. 14 in the PIF ATP Live Rankings, while his head-to-head record against Sinner now stands at 1-5.