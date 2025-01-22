Jannik Sinner, the World No. 1 in the PIF ATP Rankings, advanced to the Australian Open semi-finals with a dominant 6-3, 6-2, 6-1 victory over Alex de Minaur.

Sinner’s clinical baseline hitting and early breaks in each set helped him secure the win in just one hour and 48 minutes. He will face Ben Shelton in the semi-finals.

Despite struggling with illness in his previous match against Holger Rune, Sinner’s performance against De Minaur showcased his high level of play.

De Minaur, although defeated, can take pride in reaching the quarter-finals at his home major for the first time.

Shelton reaches second Grand Slam SF at Australian Open

Ben Shelton has reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open after defeating Lorenzo Sonego in a thrilling match. The 22-year-old American won 6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(4) to secure his spot in the last four.

Shelton is now the second active American man to reach multiple major semi-finals, following Frances Tiafoe. He will face Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals. Shelton expressed his relief and happiness after the match, thanking the crowd for their support.

The match was filled with impressive shotmaking and net play, with both players creating multiple breakpoints. Shelton’s patience and strategic play from the baseline were key to his victory. He will now prepare for his next challenge in the tournament.