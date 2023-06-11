Sini Shetty, Femina Miss India 2022 Winner, To Represent India In Miss World 2023

With India all set to host the 2023 Miss World competition, the specific dates are still being worked out. Sini Shetty, the winner of Femina Miss India 2022, will represent India at this year’s Miss World competition.

Karolina Bielawska, a Polish woman, was crowned Miss World this year in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The competitor who triumphs this year will inherit her title.

In the Miss India 2022 sub competitions, Sini Shetty, a 21-year-old from Karnataka who was born in Mumbai, also won the Miss Talent award.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance and is working towards becoming a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

At the age of four, Sini Shetty began dancing and has studied Bharatanatyam. When she was 14 years old, she completed her first theatrical production, also known as the arangetram.

The renowned international beauty pageant is returning to the country after 27 years. The 71st Miss World pageant is expected to occur in November.

(All Images: Instagram/@sinishettyy)