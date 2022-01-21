“Single’s Inferno”‘s Ji A Earned ₩30.0 million KRW Per Instagram Post Before Her Controversy

Seoul: A new report about beauty YouTuber and Single’s Inferno contestant Ji A (also known as Freezia), rose to stardom following her appearance on the reality dating show, is starting to make headlines in the midst of her ongoing controversy—and it’s about the breakout star’s advertisement fees.

A recent report shared the incredulous amount of money she made just from her advertisement posts before her controversy went live.

The influencer’s agency Hyowon CNC recently shared with Star 1 that Ji A was raking in approximately ₩30.0 million KRW (about $25,200 USD) per Instagram advertisement post. As for her YouTube brand deals, the Single’s Inferno star was collecting a reported ₩80.0 million KRW (about $67,300 USD) per advertisement video mention. According to the report, this means that Ji A’s advertisement fees were higher than some celebrities.

Her brand value was proven not just through her monetary worth, but also through her insane bookings. According to the same report provided by Star 1, Ji A’s bookings were rumored to have been completely full until May 2022 because of her soaring popularity.

In addition to that, it was further reported that the beauty content creator became famous for refusing exclusive contracts with different cosmetics and fashion brands.

Ji A has become the target of mass criticisms following her admittance to her knock-off controversy. Netizens called her out on her fake designer clothing and other accessories, to which the Single’s Inferno contestant apologized for.