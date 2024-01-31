Single’s Inferno 2 Fame Shin Seul Ki Looks Unrecognizable In Poster For Her K-Drama Debut

Seoul: With the hype of Single’s Inferno, there are always contestants that stand out. For the second series, someone who quickly gained the attention of netizens was Shin Seul Ki.

In 2023, it was announced that Seul Ki was set to make her acting debut after signing with the entertainment agency Big Smile Entertainment, home to actors Lomon, Jung Da Eun, and many more.

It was revealed that she had gotten her first supporting role in the upcoming K-Drama Pyramid Game, and it was set to be an adaptation of a popular webtoon by the same name.

•kdm• Pyramid Game, confirmed to release on February 29.

Pyramid Game, confirmed to release on February 29.

Recently, the poster for the series was shared online with a star-studded cast. The shot had the female stars looking badass AF in their uniforms, making fans interested in the direction each star would take with their character.

Yet, along with well-known names like WJSN‘s Bona and IVE Wonyoung‘s sister Jang Da Ah, netizens were shocked and excited to see Shin Seul Ki on the poster. In particular, many didn’t even recognize her at first as she cut off her long locks and rocked a bob for the poster.

When the photos were shared, netizens posted their own reactions. Of course, many were excited to see Seul Ki finally make her K-Drama debut, but others were shocked at her “Unrecognizable” transformation with short hair, making some have to do a double-take to find her.

A year after Seul Ki left the show, it will be her first major project. It’s not surprising that fans are excited to see what to expect from her after seeing her in something completely different from her past.