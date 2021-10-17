Singhu Border Incident: All 3 Accused Sent To Six-Day Police Custody

Chandigarh: All three accused- Narayan Singh, Bhagwant Singh and Govind Preet Singh -in the Singhu border incident have been sent to six-day police custody by the Sonipat court today.

The police, while seeking 14-day custody of the accused argued in the court that it needs to identify other co-accused in the case who the accused know only by their faces and also recover some blood-stained clothes from the time of the crime. They added that the accused have to be taken to other places in connection with other arrests in the case.

Earlier, on Saturday the Amritsar Rural Police had arrested Narayan Singh from Rakh Devidass Pura in Amarkot village of Punjab. On Saturday night, the Haryana police detained two more Nihangs in connection with the Singhu Border incident, Bhagwant Singh and Govind Preet Singh. They interacted with the media at the Singhu border before “surrendering”.

Narayan Singh, a Nihang Sikh who is allegedly involved in killing farm labourer Lakhbir Singh at the Singhu border was arrested by the Punjab police on Saturday.

On October 15, the body of a man was found tied to a barricade at the Singhu border with a hand chopped off and multiple wounds caused by sharp-edged weapons.