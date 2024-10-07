Mumbai: The much-anticipated trailer for Rohit Shetty’s latest action-packed film, Singham Again, has finally been unveiled, promising a thrilling blend of epic stunts and a modern twist on the Ramayana. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, and an ensemble cast that brings Shetty’s signature style to life.

In Singham Again, Ajay Devgn reprises his role as Bajirao Singham, who channels the spirit of Lord Ram in his quest to rescue his wife, Avni, played by Kareena Kapoor. The trailer reveals a gripping narrative where Avni is kidnapped by the villainous Arjun Kapoor, who embodies the character of Raavan. The film’s storyline draws heavily from the Ramayana, with each character representing a modern-day counterpart from the epic.

Deepika Padukone joins the cast as Shakti Shetty, a fierce cop who teams up with Singham. Ranveer Singh returns as Inspector Sangram Bhalerao, aka Simmba, bringing his trademark charisma and humor to the role. Akshay Kumar makes a grand entrance as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, adding to the film’s star power.

Tiger Shroff’s character is also seen fighting villains.

The trailer showcases Rohit Shetty’s trademark action sequences, including high-octane car chases, explosive stunts, and intense fight scenes. Fans can expect the usual spectacle of burning houses, toppling cars, and dramatic confrontations that have become synonymous with Shetty’s films.

The film has been made on the theme of Ramayana, where Ajay is Ram, Kareena is Sita, Tiger is Lakshman, Ranveer is Hanuman, Arjun is Raavan and Akshay is Jatayu. Ravi Kishan, Jackie Shroff, Shweta Tiwari are also part of the trailer.

Singham Again is set to hit theaters on November 1, just in time for Diwali. The film is the third installment in the popular Singham franchise and the fifth film in Shetty’s cop universe. With its star-studded cast and epic storyline, Singham Again is poised to be a major box office hit.

As the trailer continues to generate buzz, fans eagerly await the film’s release, anticipating another blockbuster from Rohit Shetty that combines action, drama, and a fresh take on a beloved epic.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...

Related