Singham Again to release on Independence Day 2024

Ajay Devgn starrer Singham Again, the third part of super-successful Singham franchise by director Rohit Shetty, has been slated to release on 15th of August 2024 i.e. Independence Day. This will be a latest addition to Shetty’s cop universe.

All three characters from his cop movies, Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi, played by Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, teamed up in Simmba (2018) end credit scene. The trio was then seen in Sooryavanshi (2021).

The 2021 movie also gave an indication that the next cop movie in the franchise will be the Ajay Devgn starrer Singham Again. It is now learnt that the film will be releasing during the Independence Day of 2024.

Co-incidentally, the previous film in the Singham franchise, titled Singham Returns, was also released on Independence Day in 2014.

By choosing this particular date for Singham Again, the makers have advanced the film’s release because it was earlier supposed to release during Diwali 2024. Also, by moving the film’s release, the makers have avoided a clash with the Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.