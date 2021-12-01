Singer Shalmali Kholgade Marries Boyfriend Farhan Shaikh

New Delhi: Singer Shalmali Kholgade tied the knot with boyfriend Farhan Shaikh in an intimate ceremony at the singer’s residence on November 22.

Taking to Instagram, Kholgade announced her wedding news.

“22nd November 2021 is the most precious day in my life thus far! The day I got married to my perfect match @farhanfshaikh. We had precisely the kind of wedding we had hoped to have. In the living room of our home with our parents and siblings, a few aunts and cousins!” the 31-year-old singer wrote.

The singer further said Shaikh and her got married as per both Hindu and Muslim rituals. “Farhan’s brother-in-law @abdullahusman was kind enough to recite a Dua, conduct an english translation of Nikaah and then did recited Al-Fatihah.

“My incredible Father conducted the Lajja Hom and Saptapadi with an English translation. As complete as it can be was what our wedding was. I still can’t get over how wholesome it was!” Kholgade posted.

The newlyweds will be reportedly throwing a wedding reception for their friends on December 1 in Mumbai.

The couple had been in a relationship for more than six years before getting married.

Shalmali Kholgade began with her Bollywood journey with the hit Main Pareshan in the 2012 film Ishaqzaade. She has sung many hit tracks which include Lat Lag Gayee, Balam Pichkari and Beech Beech Mein, among many others.