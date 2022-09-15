Singer Raveena Mehta is all set for her playback debut with Mohit Suri’s upcoming web series ‘Falling in love again’s title song ‘Tujhse Milne Ki Aas’

Mumbai: Singer Raveena Mehta is all set to enter Bollywood Playback with her song ‘Tujhse Milne Ki Aas’ which is the title track for Mansi Bagla’s next project ‘Falling in Love Again’; the project is an anthology that will feature short stories based on Ruskin Bonds’ bestselling novel. It will be directed by Mohit Suri among other notable directors.

Raveena speaks about the shoot of the song during the notable festival: It was beautiful working on this project. We were in Cannes for a few days and had to balance out the shoot with other commitments at the time as Cannes was packed with activities, performances, and screenings, but this made it all the more magical and in the moment, with fashion videographer Helen Sulaymanova.”

Tujhse Milne Ki Aas is the title song for ‘Falling in Love Again’ a web series that will feature stories based on Ruskin Bond’s book. Shot at Cannes with the stunning singer in the frame will most certainly land a lot of eyes and ears on this much-awaited song. This song can be heard on the 16th of September on all streaming platforms and Mini Music Youtube Channel among all leading music portals.