Singer R. Kelly Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison For Child Pornography

Los Angeles: R&B singer R. Kelly has been sentenced to serve 20 years in prison for child sex crimes by a Chicago federal court.

The 56-year-old singer, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, was found guilty of six of the 13 charges brought against him (all were filed in 2019), including three counts of coercing minors into sexual activity and three of producing sex tapes involving a minor, reports Variety.

The jury found that Kelly had produced three videos of himself sexually abusing his then 14-year-old goddaughter.

He was acquitted of a charge that he had attempted to block an earlier investigation into his abuse of the goddaughter, and two other counts of enticing minors to have sex.

Kelly is already serving a 30-year prison term for his 2021 conviction on racketeering and sex trafficking charges in a New York federal court.

Though prosecutors asked for a 25-year sentence to be served once his other 30-year prison sentence is complete, the judge ruled that all but one year of the prison sentence would be served simultaneously with the previous sentence. With this, Kelly technically avoids a life sentence, though he is still serving a full 31 years in prison.