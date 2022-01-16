Singer Lata Mangeshkar still under observation: Doctor

Mumbai: Lata Mangeshkar who is admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for the last one week is suffering from COVID 19 as well as pneumonia. As per the latest update, the veteran singer’s health is deteriorating.

While a team of doctors is taking care of Lata Ji, her health has worsened again.

According to the doctor who is treating her, “Lata ji is still in ICU she needs care, that is why she is kept under doctor’s supervision in ICU. She is suffering from corona as well as pneumonia, so she will have to remain under the supervision of the doctor for a few more days, it is difficult to say how many days it will last.”

Mangeshkar was admitted to the ICU as she required “constant care” due to her age. Regarded as one of Indian cinema’s greatest singers, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has over 30,000 songs to her credit in several Indian languages.