Singer KK passes away shortly after live concert in Kolkata

Indian playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, passed away shortly after performing in a concert in Kolkata. He was 53.

According to reports, KK, who was in Kolkata for a concert, was rushed to CMRI Hospital at around 10 pm, where he was pronounced brought dead by hospital authorities.

Earlier today, the singer had posted photos from his concert at Kolkata’s Nazrul Mancha. Reports say, KK gave a performance at Nazrul Mancha in the evening and went to his hotel room where he was reportedly taken ill.

Condolences poured in for the singer on Social Media, with people from all sectors expressing shock and condolences to the bereaved family. KK is survived by his wife and children.

Cricketer Virendra Sehwag, singer Rahul Vaidya, Harshdeep Kaur, SInger-Music Director Armaan Mallik, and actor Akshay Kumar and many others from the tinsel town have expressed shock over he sudden demise of KK.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the death of the popular singer KK. He tweeted: “Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.”

The versatile singer KK, released his first album, Pal in 1999. The singer-composer, then shifted his focus to Bollywood and gave hits such as Tadap Tadap (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, 1999), Dus Bahane (Dus, 2005), and Tune Maari Entriyaan (Gunday, 2014).