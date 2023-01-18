Singer Humane Sagar Accused of Domestic Abuse By Wife

Cuttack: Renowned Odia singer Human Sagar’s wife has brought domestic violence allegations against him on Tuesday.

According to reports, the popular singer’s wife Shriya Mishra reportedly lodged a complaint against him at Mahila police station in Cuttack. However, no case has been registered in this regard yet.

As per the rule, the duo will be first called to the police station for counselling, informs Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra

For unversed, Humane Sagar married Shriya Mishra in 2017, his fellow participant in the show Voice of Odisha Season 2. They have a daughter.