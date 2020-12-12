Singer Diptirekha Padhi Ties Knot With Soumya Ranjan Satapathy

Bhubaneswar: Ollywood singer Diptirekha Padhi tied the knot with Soumya Ranjan Satapathy at a hotel in Chandrasekharpur area on Friday.

Diptirekha married Soumya Ranjan Satapathy of Khurda district in presence of family members and friends.

The wedding was conducted in a low key note due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Music director Prem Anand and singer Asutosh were also present at the wedding ceremony.

Diptirekha started her career as a playback singer in the year 2017. She is credited with lending her voice in the superhit songs including Tu mo love story, Jadi Ae Jibanare, Tike Tike Achinha, Hai toh prema composed by Prem Anand.