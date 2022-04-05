Singer B Praak Announces Second Pregnancy With Wife Meera

Mumbai: Pratik Bachan, popularly known as B Praak, and his wife Meera Bachan announced their second pregnancy by sharing an adorable picture of themselves on social media.

B Praak took to his official Instagram handle and shared a loved-up picture of himself and his wife, Meera.

In the caption, he mentioned how it takes nine months to prepare to fall in love for a lifetime. The caption read, “Nine Months Preparing To Fall In Love For A Lifetime #summer2022” (sic)