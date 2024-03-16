Singer Anuradha Paudwal joins BJP

New Delhi: Famous singer Anuradha Paudwal on Saturday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi ahead of the Lok Sabha elections that are scheduled to take place in April or May this year.

Addressing a joint press conference with BJP leaders at the party’s headquarters, Paudwal praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said she was happy to join the party led by him.

The famous playback singer, who was conferred the Padma Shri, the country’s fourth-highest civilian award, joined the BJP in the presence of its senior leaders, including national general secretary Arun Singh and chief spokesperson Anil Baluni.