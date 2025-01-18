On the second day of his two days’ official visit to Odisha, Singaporean President, Tharman Shanmugaratnam was overwhelmed by seeing the tradition of excellence and rich heritage at the internationally acclaimed art and craft village Raghurajpur and the iconic representation of Odia identity at the famous Sun Temple ‘Konark’.

Upon reaching Raghurajpur, a warm welcome studded with Odisha’s signature folk form ‘Gotipua Dance’ was given to the visiting President in the presence of Deputy CM Pravati Parida Director, Tourism Samarth Verma, Puri DM Siddhartha Shankar Swain and SP Vineet Agrawal.

Interacting with the Pattachitra artists during his visit to the art and craft village Raghurajpur, President Shanmugaratnam said that this splendid art form has carved out a niche position for Odisha’s creativity and artistry worldwide. He also went to the Anganwadi Centre and ‘Arogya Kendra’, the health centre at Raghurajpur and appreciated the people-centered health, women and child development initiatives by Odisha Govt.

President Shanmugaratnam accompanied by his wife in his visit to Konark along with a high-level Singaporean delegation, first went inside the Interpretation Centre promoted by IOCL. The senior ASI officials briefed him about the overarching facts and history of Sun Temple. Later they were taken around to have a view of the epoch-making sculpture and vibrant craftsmanship of Sun Temple. In his remarks, the President opined that the artistic splendour of Konark Sun Temple has brought laurels for Odisha in the world map of tourism and ancient history.

Prominent among senior officials present during the visit include Energy Secretary Vishal Dev, Tourism Secretary Balwant Singh, ADGP Sanjay Singh, IGP Anup Kumar Sahu, DIG Akhileswar Singh; CDO, ZP Priya Ranjan Prusty; Sub Collector Raj Kishore Jena, Addl. Sub Collector Nilamadhaba Majhi, BDO, Puri Sambit Satapathy, Dy Director, I & PR Santosh Kumar Sethy; BDO, Gop and EO, NAC Chhabirani Sahu; BDO, Kakatpur Bishnu Gobind and Gop Tahsildar Anil Kumar Mohanty.