Singapore Open: PV Sindhu to face China’s Wang Zhi Yi in Women’s Singles title clash tomorrow

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu will face Wang Zhi Yi of China in the Women’s Singles title clash of the Singapore Open Tournament tomorrow.

The two-time Olympic medallist stormed into the final after defeating Japanese world No. 38 Saena Kawakami 21-15, 21-7 in the semifinals today. Sindhu outclassed Saena Kawakami with 21-15 21-7 scoreline in 32-minute.

The Indian shuttler made a slow start and trailed her Chinese opponent 14-11 before scoring four back-to-back points to take the lead.

The second game, too, started as a tight affair with Sindhu going on the offensive but Han Yue staying on her coat-tails. But with the score at 14-11, the two-time Olympic medallist stepped up and took the next seven points to force a decider.

World No 7 Sindhu came from behind to beat world No 19 Han Yue 17-21, 21-11, 21-19 in the quarterfinals, which lasted for one hour and 2 minutes. With the win, she set up a semifinal clash against Japan’s Saena Kawakami, who upset Thai shuttler Pornpawee Chochuwong in her final eight clash.

In other the semifinal, Wang Zhi Yi outclassed Japan’s Aya Ohori, 21-14, 21-14.