Singapore Open: PV Sindhu Beats Han To Enter Into Semis

Singapore: Ace shuttler PV Sindhu stormed into the semifinal of the Singapore Open Super 500 Tournament here on Friday after she outclassed Chins’a Han Yue.

The World No. 7 defeated Han with 17-21 21-11 21-19 scoreline that lasted 62 minutes.

This was Sindhu’s first semifinal entry since the Thailand Open in May.

Sindhu will next face unseeded Saena Kawakami, the Japanese world No. 38, in the semifinals.

Two other Indians — veteran Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy — will be in action later in the day.