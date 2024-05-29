Singapore Open Badminton 2024: PV Sindhu Advances To Round 2; Kidambi Srikanth & Lakshya Sen Bow Out

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu secured victory in her first-round match against Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt of Denmark in straight games in the Singapore Open Badminton 2024.

Although she comfortably won the first game with a score of 21-12, Sindhu faced a tough challenge in the second game. Trailing 16-20, she rallied and won 6 consecutive points, ultimately clinching the game 22-20.

As a result of her win, Sindhu advanced to the second round, where she is scheduled to face Spain’s Carolina Marin. Marin emerged victorious in her first match against Thailand’s Wei Jin Goh with scores of 22-20, 21-18.

This triumph comes shortly after PV Sindhu’s second-place finish in the Thailand Masters.

Unfortunately, it was a challenging day for India as well. Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen, two prominent men’s badminton players, suffered defeats in their respective matches during .

Srikanth, a veteran player, faced difficulties due to a knee injury and had to withdraw from the tournament after falling behind 3-11 in the second game of his match against 5th seed Kodai Naraoka. Lakshya Sen, on the other hand, put up a strong fight against world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen.

Despite losing the first game 13-21, Lakshya displayed remarkable aggression and skill, securing a comeback by winning the second game 21-16. In the third and final game, Lakshya led 10-8, but Axelsen won a string of points in the second half to pull off an easy 21-13 win.