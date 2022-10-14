Singapore Airlines To launch airbus A350-900 services To Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Singapore Airlines (SIA) is pleased to announce the introduction of its A350-900 medium haul wide-body aircraft on the Hyderabad to Singapore sector.

Singapore Airlines will operate daily flights between Hyderabad and Singapore, withthe A350 servicesoperating every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The inaugural service SQ 523will depart from Hyderabad International Airport at2310hrs on 30 October 2022. The Airline will continue to operate its B737-8 narrow-body services through the remainder of the week.

The complete flight schedule for Hyderabad can be found at the end of this release.

Mr. Sy Yen Chen, General Manager India for Singapore Airlines, said, “We are delighted to enhance our services to Hyderabad with our wide-body A350 aircraft. This is a significant milestone for us as it reinforces our commitment to the market, moreso after SilkAir’s integration with Singapore Airlines a year ago.”

“In line with the company’s commitment to product and service excellence, the Airbus A350 medium haul aircraft, combined with our award-winning inflight service, will provide enhanced comfort to travellers from Hyderabad. Furthermore, the introduction of a wide-body aircraft on this sector also opens up a wider range of opportunities and capabilities for SIA Cargo,” Mr. Chen added.

Speaking about the launch of SIA’s A350-900 operations, Mr Pradeep Panicker, CEO,GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd said, “Over the past few months, GMR Hyderabad International Airport has witnessed a significant growth in international passenger traffic. This is an indicator of a rebound in international travel post the pandemic. Travellers are exploring exotic destinations; there has been an uptick in the student traffic pursuing academics in international shores; business travel has resumed. The festive season has contributed to the footfall in the passenger profile of Visiting Friends and Relatives. Singapore is one of the most sought after destinations from Hyderabad. With the introduction of the highly advanced A 350 aircraft, passengers are in for a delightful travel experience which will increase further passenger traffic from the southern and central region.”

The Singapore Airlines A350-900 features higher ceilings, larger windows, an extra wide body delivering more space and comfort, as well as lighting designed to reduce jetlag. Fitted with SIA’s regional Business Class and Economy Class cabin products, the A350-900 medium haul Business Class cabin has 40 lie-flat seatsin a 1-2-1 arrangement that ensures direct aisle access for every customer, while the Economy Class cabin has 263 seats arranged in a comfortable 3-3-3 configuration.

Business Class

SIA’s A350 mediumhaul Business Class seats have been manufactured by Stelia Aerospace. With each seat able to recline directly into a 76” fully-flat bed, customers can rest in more comfort, even on the shortest flights. Each seat measures up to 26” in width with retractable armrests that can be raised and lowered.

Other features include ample stowage space for personal items, a business panel with in-seat power supply and USB ports, an integrated reading light unit with adjustable lighting intensity and a personal 17” full high-definition touchscreen monitor.

Economy Class

SIA’s A350 medium haul Economy Class seats have been designed and manufactured by RECARO and also offer customers an enhanced in-flight experience.Each seat has an ergonomically-designed contour backrest that provides greater relaxation, and a six-way adjustable headrest with foldable wings to provide more neck support. Economy Class customers can also enjoy an enhanced entertainment experience on their personal 11.6” full high-definition touchscreen monitor.

Other features that have been introduced for Economy Class customers include storage space for small personal items, a coat hook, USB port and in-seat power supply.

In-flight Entertainment

The A350-900 medium haul aircraft are also fitted with the latest Thales AVANT in-flight entertainment system – a first in SIA’s fleet. This has been designed with a new user interface that offers a more intuitive experience and navigation options, leaving customers with the pleasure of enjoying Singapore Airlines’ myKrisWorldand its selection of more than 1,800 movies, TV shows, audio programmes and gameswith even greater flexibility.

Customers can receive personalisedcontent recommendations based on their preferences and viewing history, while KrisFlyer members can bookmark and resume content, as well as customise and save preferences and playlists for subsequent flights. KrisFlyer members and Business Class customers will also have access to additional in-flight entertainment content choices.

Photos of SIA’s A350-900 medium haul aircraft and cabin products can be found here:SQ A350 images – Google Drive

In addition, customers will have access to high-speed in-flight WiFi service on the new A350-900s, equipped with Inmarsat GX Aviation’s broadband connectivity system offered through SITAONAIR.

From 30October 2022, Singapore Airlines will restore 100 per cent of its pre-pandemic frequency from India, and will operate 96 flights weekly from 8 cities across the country.

SIA has implemented myriad digital solutions for the well-being of our customers, and to support a comfortable and seamless experience. Please click here for more details on our health and safety measures. Please click here for more details on the award-winning products and services that customers can enjoy on board our flights.

HYDERABAD FLIGHT SCHEDULES

All times stated are local to the respective destinations.

Singapore – Hyderabad current schedule

Flight No. Route Frequency Timing Aircraft SQ520 Singapore – Hyderabad Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday 2150hrs – 2355hrs Boeing 737- 8 SQ521 Hyderabad – Singapore Monday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday 0050hrs – 0805hrs Boeing 737- 8 SQ522 Singapore – Hyderabad Daily 2000hrs – 2205hrs Boeing 737-8 SQ523 Hyderabad – Singapore Daily 2300hrs – 0610hrs (+1) Boeing 737-8

Singapore – Hyderabad schedule w.e.f. 30 October 2022