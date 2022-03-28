Singapore Airlines Launches Summer Holiday Sale For International Travel From India

To celebrate the resumption of scheduled commercial international flight operations from India, Singapore Airlines (SIA) is pleased to announce fare deals starting from Rs 17,900* for travel from India to key destinations across the globe.

Customers planning travel from India to Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, the United States of America and other countries in the SIA network can avail of these special fares when they book tickets between now and 23 April 2022 for travel till 30 September 2022. More information about the fares can be found here.

To cater to the increased demand from India, the Airline has not only resumed its A380 operations from Mumbai this month but will also launch the new A380 product from Delhi in April 2022. Furthermore, Indian travellers transiting through Singapore Changi Airport will have the chance to rediscover the magic of the world’s favourite and most-awarded international airport, including the iconic Jewel at Changi.

Mr. Sy Yen Chen, General Manager India for Singapore Airlines said, “The resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services from India is a very big development for us as it opens up our entire global network to Indian travellers after a two-year hiatus. We continue to see strong demand from India and are optimistic that this move will inspire even more confidence for international travel to and from India.”

He further added, “These special fares are our way of celebrating the occasion while simultaneously offering our customers the impetus to plan their long-awaited overseas holidays in the coming months. In fact, Changi Airport’s exciting attractions and seamless transit experience also make it a favoured hub for our connecting passengers from India.”

Singapore Airlines currently operates 65 flights weekly from 8 cities in India and will continue to progressively increase its frequency to pre-Covid levels in the coming months.

SIA has implemented myriad digital solutions for the well-being of our customers, and to support a comfortable and seamless experience

Singapore Airlines India Flight Schedule

Singapore – Ahmedabad

27 March 2022 onwards Flight No. Route Frequency Timing Aircraft SQ504 Singapore – Ahmedabad Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday 1835hrs – 2135hrs Airbus A350-900 SQ505 Ahmedabad – Singapore Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday 2250hrs – 0710hrs (+1) Airbus A350-900

Singapore – Bengaluru

27 March 2022 onwards Flight No. Route Frequency Timing Aircraft SQ510 Singapore – Bengaluru Daily 2005hrs – 2150hrs Airbus A350-900 SQ511 Bengaluru – Singapore Daily 2305hrs – 0610hrs (+1) Airbus A350-900

Singapore – Chennai

27 March 2022 onwards Flight No. Route Frequency Timing Aircraft SQ524 Singapore – Chennai Friday, Saturday, Sunday 0740hrs – 0920hrs Boeing 737-800 NG SQ525 Chennai – Singapore Friday, Saturday, Sunday 1030hrs – 1720hrs Boeing 737-800 NG SQ528 Singapore – Chennai Daily 2015hrs – 2150hrs Boeing 787-10 SQ529 Chennai – Singapore Daily 2315hrs – 0610hrs (+1) Boeing 787-10



Singapore – Delhi

27 March 2022 onwards Flight No. Route Frequency Timing Aircraft SQ402 Singapore – Delhi Thursday, Friday, Sunday 0235hrs – 0540hrs Boeing 787-10 SQ401 Delhi – Singapore Thursday, Friday, Sunday 0900hrs – 1725hrs Boeing 787-10 SQ406 Singapore – Delhi Daily 1650hrs – 2010hrs Boeing 787-10 SQ403 Delhi – Singapore Daily 2155hrs – 0610hrs (+1) Boeing 787-10

Singapore – Hyderabad

27 March 2022 onwards Flight No. Route Frequency Timing Aircraft SQ522 Singapore – Hyderabad Daily 2000hrs – 2205hrs Boeing 737-8 SQ523 Hyderabad – Singapore Daily 2300hrs – 0610hrs (+1) Boeing 737-8

Singapore – Kochi

27 March 2022 onwards Flight No. Route Frequency Timing Aircraft SQ534 Singapore – Kochi Daily 2000hrs – 2200hrs Boeing 737-8 SQ535 Kochi – Singapore Daily 2300hrs – 0555hrs (+1) Boeing 737-8

Singapore – Kolkata

27 March 2022 onwards Flight No. Route Frequency Timing Aircraft SQ516 Singapore – Kolkata Daily 2100hrs – 2235hrs Boeing 737-8 SQ517 Kolkata – Singapore Daily 2350hrs – 0640hrs (+1) Boeing 737-8

Singapore – Mumbai