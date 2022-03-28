Singapore Airlines Launches Summer Holiday Sale For International Travel From India
To celebrate the resumption of scheduled commercial international flight operations from India, Singapore Airlines (SIA) is pleased to announce fare deals starting from Rs 17,900* for travel from India to key destinations across the globe.
Customers planning travel from India to Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, the United States of America and other countries in the SIA network can avail of these special fares when they book tickets between now and 23 April 2022 for travel till 30 September 2022. More information about the fares can be found here.
To cater to the increased demand from India, the Airline has not only resumed its A380 operations from Mumbai this month but will also launch the new A380 product from Delhi in April 2022. Furthermore, Indian travellers transiting through Singapore Changi Airport will have the chance to rediscover the magic of the world’s favourite and most-awarded international airport, including the iconic Jewel at Changi.
Mr. Sy Yen Chen, General Manager India for Singapore Airlines said, “The resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services from India is a very big development for us as it opens up our entire global network to Indian travellers after a two-year hiatus. We continue to see strong demand from India and are optimistic that this move will inspire even more confidence for international travel to and from India.”
He further added, “These special fares are our way of celebrating the occasion while simultaneously offering our customers the impetus to plan their long-awaited overseas holidays in the coming months. In fact, Changi Airport’s exciting attractions and seamless transit experience also make it a favoured hub for our connecting passengers from India.”
Singapore Airlines currently operates 65 flights weekly from 8 cities in India and will continue to progressively increase its frequency to pre-Covid levels in the coming months.
SIA has implemented myriad digital solutions for the well-being of our customers, and to support a comfortable and seamless experience
Singapore Airlines India Flight Schedule
Singapore – Ahmedabad
|27 March 2022 onwards
|Flight No.
|Route
|Frequency
|Timing
|Aircraft
|SQ504
|Singapore – Ahmedabad
|Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday
|1835hrs – 2135hrs
|Airbus A350-900
|SQ505
|Ahmedabad – Singapore
|Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday
|2250hrs – 0710hrs (+1)
|Airbus A350-900
Singapore – Bengaluru
|27 March 2022 onwards
|Flight No.
|Route
|Frequency
|Timing
|Aircraft
|SQ510
|Singapore – Bengaluru
|Daily
|2005hrs – 2150hrs
|Airbus A350-900
|SQ511
|Bengaluru – Singapore
|Daily
|2305hrs – 0610hrs (+1)
|Airbus A350-900
Singapore – Chennai
|27 March 2022 onwards
|Flight No.
|Route
|Frequency
|Timing
|Aircraft
|SQ524
|Singapore – Chennai
|Friday, Saturday, Sunday
|0740hrs – 0920hrs
|Boeing 737-800 NG
|SQ525
|Chennai – Singapore
|Friday, Saturday, Sunday
|1030hrs – 1720hrs
|Boeing 737-800 NG
|SQ528
|Singapore – Chennai
|Daily
|2015hrs – 2150hrs
|Boeing 787-10
|SQ529
|Chennai – Singapore
|Daily
|2315hrs – 0610hrs (+1)
|Boeing 787-10
Singapore – Delhi
|27 March 2022 onwards
|Flight No.
|Route
|Frequency
|Timing
|Aircraft
|SQ402
|Singapore – Delhi
|Thursday, Friday, Sunday
|0235hrs – 0540hrs
|Boeing 787-10
|SQ401
|Delhi – Singapore
|Thursday, Friday, Sunday
|0900hrs –
1725hrs
|Boeing 787-10
|SQ406
|Singapore – Delhi
|Daily
|1650hrs – 2010hrs
|Boeing 787-10
|SQ403
|Delhi – Singapore
|Daily
|2155hrs – 0610hrs (+1)
|Boeing 787-10
Singapore – Hyderabad
|27 March 2022 onwards
|Flight No.
|Route
|Frequency
|Timing
|Aircraft
|SQ522
|Singapore – Hyderabad
|Daily
|2000hrs – 2205hrs
|Boeing 737-8
|SQ523
|Hyderabad – Singapore
|Daily
|2300hrs – 0610hrs (+1)
|Boeing 737-8
Singapore – Kochi
|27 March 2022 onwards
|Flight No.
|Route
|Frequency
|Timing
|Aircraft
|SQ534
|Singapore – Kochi
|Daily
|2000hrs – 2200hrs
|Boeing 737-8
|SQ535
|Kochi – Singapore
|Daily
|2300hrs – 0555hrs (+1)
|Boeing 737-8
Singapore – Kolkata
|27 March 2022 onwards
|Flight No.
|Route
|Frequency
|Timing
|Aircraft
|SQ516
|Singapore – Kolkata
|Daily
|2100hrs – 2235hrs
|Boeing 737-8
|SQ517
|Kolkata – Singapore
|Daily
|2350hrs – 0640hrs (+1)
|Boeing 737-8
Singapore – Mumbai
|27 March 2022 onwards
|Flight No.
|Route
|Frequency
|Timing
|Aircraft
|SQ422
|Singapore – Mumbai
|Daily
|0740hrs – 1030hrs
|Airbus A350-900
|SQ421
|Mumbai– Singapore
|Daily
|1145hrs – 1950hrs
|Airbus A350-900
|SQ424
|Singapore – Mumbai
|Daily
|1900hrs – 2210hrs
|AirbusA380
|SQ423
|Mumbai– Singapore
|Daily
|2340hrs – 0740hrs (+1)
|AirbusA380