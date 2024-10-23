Subarnapur: Odisha Vigilance sleuths today arrested the Assistant Revenue Inspector of Sindurpur Circle in Subarnapur district while accepting a bribe.

The accused has been identified as Vivekananda Tripathy, Asst. RI, In-charge R.I. of Sindurpur Revenue Circle under Binka Tahasil, Dist-Subarnapur.

Tripathy has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a complainant as 1st instalment out of the overall demand of a bribe of Rs 60,000 to furnish an enquiry report for conversion of his agricultural land to non-agriculture purposes and the issue of RoR in favour of the complainant. The entire bribe money has been recovered from the accused and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations in Tripathy from the DA angle.

In this connection, Sambalpur Vigilance PS Case No 26/2024 U/s-7 PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. The investigation is in progress against the accused.

