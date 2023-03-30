Sindhu, Srikanth Move To Quarterfinals Of Madrid Spain Masters

Madrid: Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth moved to the singles quarterfinals of the Madrid Spain Masters badminton tournament with straight game wins here on Thursday.

Two-time Olympic medallist, Sindhu dispatched Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonasia 21-16 21-14 in a little over half an hour to enter her first quarterfinal in 2023.

World no. 21 Srikanth, on the other hand, pulled off a 21-15 21-12 second round win over compatriot B Sai Praneeth. Second seed Sindhu has been struggling for form this season since returning to action following a long injury lay off.

It is the first time in 2023 that the 27-year-old former world champion has crossed the second round.