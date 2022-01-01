Sindhikela Police Station ASI Suspended For Stealing Goats

Bolangir: Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Sindhikela police station in Bolangir district has been suspended on charges of stealing two goats belonging to one of the residents of the area for a feast on the New Year.

The suspended officer has been identified as Suman Mallick.

According to reports, Mallick along with some others allegedly stole two goats of one Sankirtana Guru. When the locals opposed them, the officials threatened the villagers and killed the animals.

Seeing the cruelty of the officials, Sankirtana’s family members and the locals gheraoed the Sindhikela police station demanding strict action against the erring officials.

Following this, the Bolangir SP suspended Mallick.