Sindhekela police seizes accused Govind Sahu’s car!

Bolangir: While president of a school managing committee Govind Sahu is yet to be traced, Sindhekela police seized a car reportedly registered in his name.

Sahu, who was detained in connection with his alleged role in the missing of a lady teacher Mamita Meher, has escaped from police custody in the Bolangir district.

Mamita’s brother, Bunty had lodged an FIR accusing Sahu’s direct involvement in the missing of his sister. He was detained in Titlagarh Police Barrack. But he managed to escape from police custody. It has raised serious questions regarding the security arrangements at the Titlagarh police barrack.

Titlagarh Police had installed checking points at several places in the town to nab the accused.