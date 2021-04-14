Sinapali Panchayat In Nuapada Declared Micro Containment Zone

Nuapada: In a bid to curb the spread of Coronavirus, Sinapali Gram Panchayat in Nuapada district has been declared micro Containment Zone.

The step was adopted after steady spike in the number of COVID positive cases in the area bordering Chhattisgarh.

The movement of people within the Containment Zone or to and from the Containment Zone has been strictly prohibited.

All the inhabitants of the containments zones will stay indoors and violation will invite strict penal action. All types of institutions and establishments in the containment zones will also remain closed.

All the shops, commercial establishments, offices, institutions and movement of individuals shall remain closed/ prohibited between 10 PM and 5 AM, except for essential activities in the area.

Earlier this month, the Kalahandi district administration had declared a village as micro containment zone while the Jharsuguda district administration had declared 12 places as micro containment zones.