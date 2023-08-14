Simulia CHC Senior Clerk Lands In Vigilance Net After Caught Taking Rs 8K Bribe

Balasore: The Odisha Vigilance on Monday apprehended the Senior Clerk of Simulia Community Health Centre in Balasore district while taking a bribe of Rs 8,000 from a contractual Nursing Officer to process a file.

According to the Vigilance, Manoj Kumar Bhanja, Senior Clerk at Simulia CHC was apprehended while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs.8,000 from a contractual Nursing Officer for processing file for regularisation of his service on completion of the contractual period and sanction of annual increment.

Based on a complaint, a trap was laid today, wherein the accused Sr. Clerk Manoj Kumar Bhanja was caught by the team of Odisha Vigilance in his office room while demanding and accepting undue advantage of Rs.8,000 from the complainant.

The entire bribe money was recovered from the possession of Mr Bhanja and seized in the presence of witnesses. Following the trap, simultaneous searches have been launched on the parental house of Mr Bhanja in his village Dulasahi Gazipur within Tihidi PS of Bhadrak and his office room at Simulia in Balasore.

The accused Senior Clerk Manoj Kumar Bhanja, has been arrested and will be forwarded. In this connection, Balasore Vigilance PS Case No.20 dated 14.08.2023 U/s 7 Prevention of Corruption Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered and is under investigation, the Vigilance added.