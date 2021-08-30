Simple Yoga Asanas To Improve Your Vision

New Delhi: Almost every generation are spending most part of the day in front of a computer screen, staring at word documents, excel sheets or YouTube videos. Your eyesight is one of your most important senses. Therefore, it is no surprise that 80 per cent of what we perceive comes through our sense of sight. This is why it is important that you take all possible measures to protect your eyes. One of the best ways to do so is to try yoga exercises for the eyes. Yoga for eyes is a certain type of eye workout that can be done at any given time of the day, all you need are a few minutes.

PALMING:

Sit quietly with eyes closed and take some deep breaths to relax yourself Rub the palms of your hands vigorously until they become warm and place the palms over your eyelids. Feel the warmth of the palms being transferred from onto the eyes and eye muscles relaxing. Stay in this position until the heat from the hands has been completely absorbed by the eyes. Keeping the eyes closed, lower the hands. Once again rub the palms and repeat the process at least three times.

BLINKING:

Sit comfortably and open your eyes. Blink for 10 times very quickly. Close your eyes and relax for 20 seconds. Concentrate on your breath. Repeat this about 5 times.

EYE ROTATIONS:

Sit straight. Make yourself comfortable with spine straight. Keep your hands on your lap. Rotate your eyes clockwise and anti-clockwise direction 5-10 minutes on each side. Do not move your head. Up down movement: Stand straight on a flat floor or over a yoga mat. Look up at the ceiling then shift your gaze to the floor and then look up again. Do it 10 times without blinking. Afterwards, close your eyes and gently press them with your palms.

Bharmari pranayama:

Sit in a cross-legged position. Close your eyes and ears by lightly pressing the thumbs on them. Place your index fingers in between your eyebrows, ring and little fingers at the base of your nostrils. Focus your attention on the centre of your eyebrows. Take a deep breath through the nose, hold the breath for 2-3 seconds then slowly exhale through the nose while producing a humming sound. Your mouth should be closed. Repeat 5 times.

FLEXING:

Relax and lookup. Rotate your eyes in a clockwise direction. Do slow, make sure you reach all the corners. You can visualize a flying ball circling around your face. Do this for one minute and change to an anti-clockwise direction.

THE FOCUS SWITCHING: