Simple Yet Effective Ways To Get Rid Of Cavities

New Delhi: Cavities are the most common oral health problems that Cavities are seen mostly among children and aged people. However, it can occur to anyone. A dental cavity is a tiny hole in the teeth that can lead to tooth decay. The cavity is caused by the bacteria on the surface of the teeth that create acid out of sugar. This erosion causes tiny holes in the enamel. Once the acid spreads underneath the enamel, it causes the cavity.

Fluoride mouthwash

Fluoride is good for teeth and it helps restore the minerals in the teeth. Since demineralizing or lack of minerals is a cause of tooth decay, using fluoride mouthwash can be a great home remedy to get rid of cavities as well as tooth decay.

Clove

Clove can be the best ingredient to cure any oral health problem, including cavities. Due to its anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties, clove can alleviate pain and prevent the cavity to spread.

Garlic

Besides being an incredible taste enhancer, garlic is also a health marvel. Eating raw garlic is also very beneficial for oral health. It has antifungal and antibacterial properties in it which work as a painkiller.

Bone Broth

Bone broth is a soup made up of boiling bones of healthy animals mixed with fresh vegetables. It is loaded with lots of vitamins, minerals, and fats which are very beneficial for our health. It consists of calcium and magnesium which remove cavities from our teeth and fight tooth decay.

Saltwater

Saltwater is the most common home remedy for any oral health problems. It keeps the mouth bacteria-free and removes the stickiness from the cavities. The salt in water neutralizes the pH level in our mouth by removing acids.

Clove oil

Clove contains eugenol, which plays the role of a painkiller. Therefore, clove oil provides quick relief from pain caused by cavity and tooth decay. Its antimicrobial constituents inhibit the growth of any bacteria, fungi, or virus.

Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil has anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties, which helps in fighting cavities. It is a simple process – you just have to massage your teeth and gums with tea tree oil and then rinse your mouth with warm water.