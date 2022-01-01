Simple Yet Cool Decor Ideas For New Year Party 

New Delhi: Are you planning for the New Year with a small get-together with your friends or family at home? Try these decor hacks to amp up your New year party.

Create a balloon wall

You can use a bunch of colourful balloons to put up on the wall using tape. This would serve as a perfect backdrop for the party. Enhance the look by hanging some more helium-filled balloons onto the ceiling.

Design your party supplies

Decorate the glassware using the glitter and create party blowouts with leftover wrapping papers, curling ribbons, tapes, and confetti.

Choose one song, and then turn them all into one big dance party playlist. Spotify has a feature where multiple users can edit a playlist — so that should make it easy. It’ll be fun trying to guess who added what — who knows? You may just learn a thing about your friends’ music tastes