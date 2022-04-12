Simple Home Remedies To Rejuvenate Your Skin

New Delhi: Every woman dreams of flawless, vibrant skin that reflects her health! However, skin health is impacted by various factors, including pollution, sun exposure, weather, and skin products used. These factors can easily replace a fresh-looking face with dull-looking skin. Don’t worry we have piled of some kitchen ingredients that can give your skin sheer radiance in a jiffy.

1. Apply honey

Honey contains high amounts of minerals, vitamins, and sugars such as fructose and sucrose that moisturize the skin. Honey also possesses anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antimicrobial polyphenols that contribute to skin health.

Additionally, the topical use of honey can help lighten and gently exfoliate the skin. (1)

How to use:

Put a few drops of medical-grade, raw, or organic honey on half a lemon.

Rub the lemon on your face in upward strokes.

Rinse your face after 10 minutes.

Repeat this remedy once or twice a week for best results.

2. Dab some lemon

Lemon is rich in vitamin C, which works as an antioxidant. Moreover, it helps lighten and brighten the skin by acting as a natural bleaching agent. (2)

How to use:

Mix 1–2 tbsp of lemon juice with water. You can also add vitamin E oil for added benefits. (3)

Using a clean cotton ball, apply this solution to your face and other affected areas.

Rinse after 15 minutes.

Moisturize your face after washing and apply sunscreen.

3. Use aloe vera gel

Aloe vera gel is popularly used for its various dermatological benefits. The active compound present in aloe vera gel, known as aloin, helps lighten the skin.

Additionally, the mucopolysaccharides in aloe vera gel help bind moisture to the skin, while the polyphenols act as antioxidants to help manage oxidative damage. Aloe vera also contains anti-inflammatory properties that help manage skin inflammation.

How to use:

Extract aloe vera gel from a freshly cut leaf, and gently massage it on the skin. Wash after 15 minutes.

Mix about 2 tbsp of the gel with 1 tsp of lemon juice, 1 tsp of vitamin E or olive oil, and 1 tbsp of honey to prepare a mask. Apply the mask to your skin, and wash after 15–20 minutes.

4. Exfoliate using alpha-hydroxy acids

Alpha hydroxy acids, including glycolic acid, lactic acid, and malic acid, are highly efficient in exfoliating the skin. These are commonly used in the clinical setting for chemical peels.

Alpha hydroxy acids help remove dead skin cells and brighten the skin. Moreover, the use of these acids can help rebalance skin pH, therefore preventing infections and blemishes.