Simple Hacks To Make You Fall In Love With Cooking

Cooking is a life skill that everybody should try to hone. Eating out frequently could increase health risks while burning a hole in your pocket. It is a common assumption that cooking at home can be mundane and boring.

However, with the right ingredients and preparation, a home-cooked Alfredo Pasta or Baigan Bharta can be an incredible gastronomical journey. Contrary to common belief, cooking is for everyone. An art if practised frequently can give you the creative satisfaction that we seek.

Here are some hacks to make cooking an enjoyable experience:

Store Correctly

Make a list and buy groceries. Store them in bottles/containers where the contents are clearly visible. Make sure to wash these containers at least once a month to get rid of any infestations and grime that may be sitting on them.

Wash your fruits and vegetables

Wash fresh produce and clean it as soon you get them home. Dry and store fruits and vegetables to cut down on cooking time. Store fruits like bananas separately to slow down their ripening process. Take out all the vegetables 30 to 60 minutes before cooking to bring them to room temperature to save gas and time.

Cook in batches

Cooking in batches for a week and keeping the food well packed in the refrigerator or the freezer to use whenever you want to, is not a new concept. For working professionals who rarely have time in the early hours of the day to prepare elaborate meals, this truly saves a ton of their time.

Wash dirty utensils immediately after use

Clean all the vessels or utensils soon after you are done cooking. Leaving the dishes dirty and unclean for a long time, can lead to the growth of bacteria. To wash them quickly, soak them in warm water, take them out and scrub them to remove the stuck-on foods.