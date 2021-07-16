Simple Hacks To Keep Your Fruits And Vegetables Fresh For Longer

New Delhi: Most of the time the fruits and vegetables start going bad in no time. If you too are looking for ways to keep your food items fresh for long, here are some life-saving hacks.

Berries: Rinse with vinegar

Before you stash them in the fridge, wash strawberries, blueberries, and other berries with a mix of vinegar and water (think a 1:3 ratio). This disinfects against mold, which can lengthen the shelf life by weeks. Rinse with water and dry thoroughly when you’re ready to eat.

Lettuce: Store with paper towel

Don’t fret if you’ve prepared too much lettuce. Store leftover leaves in a bowl with a paper towel on top, then seal with plastic wrap. The towel will absorb moisture, which will prevent your leaves from becoming soggy and brown. Replace the towel when it becomes damp.

Avocado: Squirt with lemon

Wondering why your avocado halves turn brown quickly? Avocados contain enzymes that produce a brown pigment when exposed to oxygen. To avoid browning, squirt it with a little lemon or lime juice. The citric acid will help prevent browning for at least a day. You can also store avocado slices with large chunks of onion, which prevents oxidation in your avocado. As long as the onion touches only the skin of the avocado, there won’t be a noticeable flavor. Just don’t forget to wash your avocados before use!

Melons: Cut into large slices

The best way to store melons like watermelon, cantaloupe, and mangoes? Cutting them into large slices. After they’re cut, wrap them in plastic wrap and place them in the refrigerator. Make sure to keep an eye out for those cantaloupes. They will continue ripening after you buy them from the store.

Carrots: Store with water

To avoid that dried-out look old carrots tend to get, first chop off their leafy greens. Why? Carrot leaves typically pull nutrients out of their roots. After cutting off their leaves, put the carrots in a container filled with water, seal with plastic wrap, and store them in the refrigerator. Fresh carrots will last about 3-4 weeks in the fridge. Or, wrap them in bubble wrap before stashing them in the fridge. This will allow just enough moisture to reach the carrots if you prefer not to soak them in water.

Lemons: Avoid cutting in half

If you need just a squeeze of citrus juice for a lemon recipe or drink, puncture a whole lemon with a fork or skewer instead of cutting it in half. This way, you can squeeze out what you need without drying out the entire lemon.

Onions: Wrap in pantyhose

It sounds strange, but the mesh-like material allows just enough air to reach the vegetable, which helps them stay fresh. Simply slip the onions into a new pair of nylons, tying a knot between each bulb. But remember, don’t place this veggie in the fridge! This is definitely one of those foods that shouldn’t be stored in the refrigerator.

Potatoes: Store with apples

Apples produce ethylene gas that can keep your spuds fresh for more than eight weeks. Say goodbye to those pesky sprouts that pop up on potatoes after just a few weeks. Just make sure that you don’t store potatoes near onions!

Apples: Soak slices in saltwater

Sliced apples are a convenient snack or salad topper, but browned leftovers aren’t appealing. To store apples, we recommend soaking the remaining slices in a bowl of cold salt water to prevent oxidation (but no more than ½ teaspoon of salt per quart of water, or you’ll taste it in the fruit). After five minutes, dry and store your slices in the fridge in an airtight plastic bag. If you don’t want to put in the extra steps, this apple doesn’t brown!

Tomatoes: Keep out of the fridge and stem side down

To store tomatoes correctly, avoid throwing them in the fridge (don’t worry—this is a common food storage mistake!). Tomatoes do not like the cold so if you keep them in the fridge, they’ll lose their ideal flavor and texture. Place them on the counter stem side down, as this part of the fruit is the last to ripen.

Bananas: Wrap stems with plastic wrap

Ethylene gas is again the culprit here, but separating each banana from the bunch and wrapping each individual stem in plastic wrap can stop the spread of the gas. If they’ve already gotten too ripe for your liking, peel them and store them in the freezer. We loving using up this freezable fruit in the best-ever banana bread. But if your bananas aren’t ripe just quite yet, follow these steps to ripen bananas quickly.

Cauliflower: Wrap in a wet towel

To preserve cauliflower, loosely wrap a wet paper towel around the head of the cauliflower and place it in a plastic bag in the refrigerator. This storage trick will keep your cauliflower fresh for up to 14 days! To store your cauliflower for even longer, you can freeze cauliflower for up to eight months.