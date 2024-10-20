Similipal: The Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha is set to welcome two new Royal Bengal Tigers from Maharashtra’s Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve. This translocation initiative aims to increase the tiger population and enhance genetic diversity within the reserve.

A special team of forest officials including the Similipal Director, Assistant Director, veterinary doctors, and a rapid response team has flown to Maharashtra’s Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve. The two new guests will be translocated from the Tadoba National Park, the largest Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra.

Sources said the translocation process will begin after the special team identifies two Tigers to be brought to Similipal. Concerned over a sizeable number of pseudo-melanistic tigers, the Odisha government had earlier written to the National Tiger Conservation Authority to consider introducing female tigers to Similipal.

Odisha plans to introduce five tigers, three for Debrigarh and two for Similipal, a part of the big cat relocation project. The tigers will be brought from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra for this purpose.

As per estimation, the Similipal Tiger Reserve currently is home to 28 tigers.

