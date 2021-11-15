Similipal National Park Closed For Indefinite Period

Baripada: The Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) and National Park will remain closed for tourists for an indefinite period from today following rains in the upper catchment areas.

The decision was taken as most roads of the national park have become muddy following rainfall, said Deputy Director Sai Kiran DN.

Located in northern Odisha, the Similipal National Park is spread over 2750sq-km, famous for its pristine beauty coupled with its varied flora and fauna, which attract tourists from both inside and outside the country.

The tiger reserve remains closed for tourists every year during monsoon and reopens in October or November depending on the withdrawal of the monsoon. The park is closed as the roads get washed away due to rain during the monsoon season.