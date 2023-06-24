Similipal Forester Murder: 10 Poachers Arrested; Firearms, Bows & Arrows Seized

Baripada/Karanjia: Mayurbhanj Police on Saturday arrested 10 poachers in connection with the murder of Forestor Mati Hansda (45) who was shot dead near Gamuchajharan beat in Upbara Kamuda range in Similipal wildlife sanctuary on June 16. Within two months, two forest personnel have been shot dead by poachers in Similipal.

Late on the night of 16th June, forester Mati Hasda was shot dead by poachers. Eight days after the incident, police have arrested 10 accused persons, said Mayurbhanj SP Batula Gangadhar, while addressing a press meeting here on Saturday.

Also Read: Forester Shot Dead By Poachers In Similipal

The arrested accused have been identified as Turi Kandeyan (30), Ramai Kandeyan (61), Mora Ho (43), Manikaram Kandeyan (43) of Edelbeda village under Thakur Munda police station. ), Gopbandhu Kandeyan (32), Dillip Kandeyan (25), Ram Singh Gundua (34), Singha Ho (32), Gameya Ho (25) and Champai Ho (26). Along with the accused poachers, 2 country-made guns, 2 bows, 3 arrows, bamboo sticks, iron rods etc. have been seized.

The arrested accused poachers were found to have involvement in many cases and it is reported that they regularly hunt animals and sell the meat.

Also Read: Centre Takes Cognizance Of Similipal Forester Killing, Sends WCCB Team To Assist In Probe

Since last week, six special operation teams were formed by the police and forest department to hunt down the poachers in combing operation.

“All the arrested accused in the case have been forwarded to the court and the investigation is going on to find out if more people are involved in the crime,” said Mayurbhanj SP Batula Gangadhar.

Also Read: Forest Guard Shot Dead By Poachers In Similipal