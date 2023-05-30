Similipal Forest Guard Murder: Two More Accused Arrested From Jharkhand

Baripada: Two more accused have been arrested in connection with the killing of a forest guard in Similipal National Park.

The arrested accused belong to Sunaposhi village under Bangiriposhi police station here in Mayurbhanj district

They have been identified as Kusun alias Supai Singh (26) , son of Banmali Singh and Govardhan Singh (45), son of Vasudev Singh.

A special police team led by Karanjia SDPO Sudarshan Gangoi arrested the two criminals from Jharkhand. One of the two is said to be the main accused in the shootout case.

Balasore SP Sagarika, who is in charge of Mayurbhanj district, has shared details about the arrest.

The special police team had earlier arrested five people in the case. With today’s arrest, number of arrests has reached seven.

Police have identified a total 13 accused involved in the incident that took place on May 22 night. Seven of them have been arrested while six others are still at large.

On May 22, a forest guard named Bimal Kumar Jena was shot dead by a poacher in Similipal National Park.

The incident was reported from Baunsakhala beat under Nana range in Similipal sanctuary. The deceased guard was working in the Baunsakhala beat, the police said.

Acting on a tip-off that some poachers were moving in the forest with arms, a team of forest personnel carried out a raid leading to the mishap. Taking advantage of the darkness around, the poachers opened fire in which Bimal was killed.

Recently a black tiger and many more wild elephants’ death were reported due to poaching and some other reasons. Forest officials said strict action will be taken against the poachers.