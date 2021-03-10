Similipal Forest Fire: Bhanja Sena Observes 9-Hr Mayurbhanj Bandh

Baripada: Alleging lackadaisical attitude of the Forest Department and registering their protest against the major fire that broke out in the Similipal Wildlife Sanctuary, the Bhanja Sena, a local outfit, on Wednesday observed a nine-hour bandh in Mayurbhanj today throwing normal life out of gear.

Due to the bandh, schools and colleges, shops and other business establishments have remained closed. Besides, vehicular movements in the locality have come to a grinding halt as the activists staged road blockade on national highways and state highways by burning tyres.

However, emergency services have been exempted from the bandh.

The activists also took out a bike rally in Baripada town appealing to the public to come forward and make the bandh a success.

The shutdown which began at 6 am in the morning will continue till 3 pm.

Meanwhile, Opposition Congress party in the State has extended its support to the bandh.